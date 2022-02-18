The fifth annual Grayson County Alliance (GCA) Empty Bowls fundraiser will return to an in-person event this coming Monday, Feb. 21.
The event will be held at St. Joseph Parish Hall in Leitchfield from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
Empty Bowls consists of a soup supper in which each meal ticket purchased provides the food pantry with approximately 100 meals for local families struggling with food insecurity.
All the proceeds will stay in Grayson County and support the programs of the GCA food pantry. For a suggested donation of $25, guests have their choice of a keepsake painted or pottery bowl created by amateur and professional artists from the community.
“It has been fun to have bowl painting parties again and share the mission of GCA to support the one in six hungry in Grayson County,” said GCA Executive Director Debbie Childress, who added that this year’s event will feature a selection of many creative bowls, including those made from the Grayson County High School Advanced Pottery students of Art teacher Beverly Dowell.
Local restaurants and vendors have donated soup and desserts, and artisan bread will be served by the Knights of Columbus. The entire evening is sponsored through the generosity of local businesses, groups, churches, and individuals wanting to make a positive impact for their friends and neighbors in need, Childress said.
One of the highlights at Empty Bowls is the one-of-a-kind, Larry Elmore bowl, which is designed by Grayson County’s own internationally known and celebrated fantasy and science fiction artist.
Elmore has created fantasy and science fiction art for over 40 years, and, just last year, he was handpicked to be a featured artist in the Norman Rockwell Museum’s first ever exhibit highlighting fantasy art.
“Larry is gracious to give his time and talents to benefit the food pantry, and it is a great blessing to have his amazing creations to support our work at GCA,” said Childress, adding that his bowl this year will be the fifth with a dragon theme.
Also returning this year will be the GCA’s silent auction, which will be held on its Facebook page. Bidding opens on the special Facebook post on Monday at 7 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m. The highest bid wins, no bids after close will be considered, and winners will be announced on the same post.
According to Childress, the GCA has already received several inquiries regarding this year’s Elmore bowl.
“The Empty Bowls is a simple and creative way to focus some attention on our friends and neighbors in Grayson County that do not have enough food to have a strong and healthy life,” she said. “Each bowl selected will be that visual reminder that it takes all of us to fill the bowls and fight hunger in our community.”
The GCA, a 501©3 non-profit, has been serving Grayson County with a food pantry for the past 21 years and, over the past year, has fed an average of 700 families a month.
“The food pantry depends on donations from the community and grants to support their agency,” said Childress. “Community members and groups can also give back by volunteering.”
For more information on GCA services, giving, or volunteering, visit gc-alliance.com or contact the GCA office at 270-259-4000 or info@gc-alliance.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.