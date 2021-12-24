Troopers from across Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 4’s eight-county coverage area converged on the Leitchfield Walmart Monday morning to bring holiday cheer to 67 children in need.
Post 4 hosted its annual Shop with a Trooper event at the Leitchfield Walmart once again, and troopers, civilian employees, and other volunteers spent around $150 on each child benefitted by the event.
Trooper Scotty Sharp, who serves as Post 4’s public affairs officer, said this year’s event saw several first-year troopers participate and witness the need in their communities.
“It has opened their eyes,” he said.
One such trooper, Trey Moster, said participating in events such as Shop with a Trooper is not necessarily why he signed on with the KSP, but they serve as a nice opportunity to give back for the holidays, particularly when troopers are often on the negative side of people’s experiences in their day.
Troopers and volunteers shop for children up to 17 years old through Shop with a Trooper, buying them necessities such as clothes, as well as toys and/or other items from their Christmas lists.
“This is one event (where) it’s not hard to get volunteers,” Sharp said.
KSP Post 4 works with school Family Resource Centers to select children in need from its service area, and, this year, the list of children was complete before the end of November, according to Sharp.
The KSP Professional Association raises money for Shop with a Trooper programs across the state throughout the year, and, this year, Post 4’s event raised about $12,000.
“Obviously, we couldn’t do it without all the support,” Sharp said.
KSP Post 4 serves Breckinridge, Bullitt, Grayson, Hardin, Jefferson, LaRue, Meade, and Nelson counties.
To make a donation to next year’s Shop with a Trooper, contact KSP Post 4 at 270-766-5078.
