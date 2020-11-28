Kentucky student-athletes who are involved in agriculture are invited to apply for one of six scholarships and recognition as a 2021 Kentucky Ag Athlete of the Year.
The program is a partnership of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA).
“Athletics and agriculture have a lot in common. They both teach the value of effort, discipline, and teamwork,” Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles said. “We are pleased to join our partners at the KHSAA for the fourth year to reward the Commonwealth’s best young athletes and agriculturists. We hope these scholarships help cover the ever-rising cost of higher education for those striving for excellence in athletics and agriculture.”
“We are pleased to continue our partnership with the Department of Agriculture and its sponsorship of this scholarship program, which recognizes agriculture student-athletes at one of the premier events in the country,” KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said. “Students have to balance academics and athletics to succeed, and this program honors those who thrive through their management and commitment to Kentucky’s signature industry.”
To qualify, student-athletes must be Kentucky farmers or involved in agriculture; must be graduating seniors in high school; and must be accepted to a college, university, or trade school following graduation. An agriculture major is not required, and preference will be given to Kentucky colleges; however, out-of-state schools will be considered if the applicant is seeking a specialized degree in an agricultural field.
Two student-athletes — one male and one female — will be named Outstanding Kentucky Ag Athletes of the Year and will be awarded $2,000 scholarships. Four student-athletes — two males and two females — will be awarded $1,000 scholarships as Kentucky Ag Athletes of the Year. Winners will be announced at the 2021 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen® basketball tournament in March at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
The scholarships are payable to an institution of higher learning. Funding for the scholarships comes from the KDA’s “Ag Tag” program, which is funded by voluntary donations from Kentucky motorists when they buy or renew their farm vehicle license plates. No state taxpayer dollars will be used to fund the scholarship awards.
Student-athletes must apply online by Jan. 11. To apply, go to khsaa.org/ge83-agriculture-ath lete-of-the-year-scholarship-applica tion/.
