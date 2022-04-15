Caneyville residents looking to declutter their garage in the spirit of spring cleaning will have the opportunity to do that starting Monday.
The city’s April clean-up service, which was a topic of conversation during this past week’s commission meeting, gives residents an opportunity to get rid of unwanted items during the last two weeks of the month.
To get on the list to have items collected, City Clerk Connie Gootee said residents can call City Hall at 270-879-9701.
Junk and debris to dispose of might consist of couches and chairs, carpeting or other bulky items garbage collectors won’t take. No garbage, hazardous materials, liquids, construction debris, or tires will be picked up.
City commissioners also discussed the upcoming season of the Caneyville Ballpark. A kickoff event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23.
Gootee said the commission has been doing work at the park to get it ready, such as pressure washing the concession stand and bleachers and putting up a new gate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.