An armed robbery suspect was arrested last week after leading local law enforcement on a multi-county vehicular pursuit.
Last Tuesday, July 21 at approximately 5:35 p.m., Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) Deputy Sean Fentress responded to a suspicious person complaint on Falling Rock Road in the community of Falls of Rough.
The initial complaint was that a male subject was walking around the rural community attempting to sell a gun to its residents. The subject stated that he wished to sell the gun to buy some gas for his vehicle that was broke down.
“A ‘heads up’ citizen gave the man some gas and took a picture of the license plate of the car he was driving,” said Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins in a news release.
Fentress did not initially locate the vehicle in the area; however, he patrolled the area and saw a vehicle that fit the description of the one the suspect was allegedly driving.
Fentress then engaged his emergency lights and siren, and the suspect refused to stop. A vehicular pursuit ensued, and GCSO supervisors were notified.
The pursuit continued in the Falls of Rough area with speeds reaching up to 80 miles per hour, the release states, and speeds reached 60 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour zone.
“The suspect also was passing motorists in curves and on blind hills and putting the lives of other passing motorists at risk,” Chaffins said.
The decision was made to terminate the pursuit due to the recklessness of the suspect’s driving.
Fentress again stayed in the area and was flagged down by a resident on Pleasant Run Road. The resident informed him that the suspect had allegedly unsuccessfully attempted to steal one of the vehicles in his driveway.
Fentress located the suspect once again and attempted to make a stop, but the suspect refused deputies’ orders to stop the vehicle, and another pursuit ensued.
This time, Fentress was joined by another GCSO deputy, and four other officers from the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office and Hardinsburg Police Department.
The pursuit continued into Hardinsburg in Breckinridge County.
The suspect stopped the vehicle on Breckinridge Street and fled on foot before allegedly unsuccessfully attempting to steal a police cruiser parked at the courthouse.
The foot pursuit continued into oncoming traffic, through yards and into the street where the suspect was subsequently “tased,” subdued, and subsequently arrested, according to Chaffins.
The suspect, 35-year-old Cory P. Dupin, of Louisville, Kentucky was charged with multiple offenses, including speeding 26 miles per hour or greater over the speed limit; theft by unlawful taking or disposition auto — $500 or more but under $10,000; receiving stolen property under $10,000; wanton endangerment, first degree — police officer; wanton endangerment, first degree; fleeing or evading police, first degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, first degree (on foot); reckless driving; disregarding stop sign; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. .08, first offense; resisting arrest; no registration plates; no registration receipt; and license to be in possession. He was lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.
It was also discovered that the Dupin was the suspect in an armed robbery in Indiana. The car he was driving was allegedly taken at gunpoint from the owner. Additional charges are forthcoming from Indiana authorities.
