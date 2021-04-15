The Grayson County Alliance has announced that its annual fine arts and crafts show, Art in the Park, will return this year on Saturday, May 15.
“Coming together as a community and celebrating the gifts and talents of regional artists has been an important part of the GCA Art in the Park,” said Grayson County Alliance Executive Director Debbie Childress in a news release. “After a season of isolation during 2020, reconnecting people to art and the creativity of Kentuckians is even more important. Art in the Park gives a unique opportunity to showcase this talent in our beautiful Leitchfield parks.”
According to Childress, the eighth Art in the Park promises to have to have something to please everyone and is scheduled to be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on May 15.
The show will be held among the trees of James D. Beville Community Park, adjacent to the American Legion Post 81 Veterans Memorial Park in Leitchfield.
“You will be surrounded by the beauty of our park and the fantastic creations of our fine arts and crafts people,” said Childress. “You can tap your toe to the music as you enjoy a tasty treat from one of the food vendors. Our southern hospitality will ensure you enjoy a relaxing day in our beautiful park. Making the event fun and family friendly is so important that we offer free parking, free admission, free music, and free children’s activities.”
Internationally renowned local fantasy and science fiction artist Larry Elmore will return for this year’s event. Elmore has created fantasy and science fiction art for over 40 years, and, since 1987, he has worked as a freelance illustrator, creating covers for comics, computer games, magazines, fantasy and science fiction books, and many other projects.
“Larry has a big heart for his community and invests his time and talents to support the food pantry each year,” Childress said. “He is a popular exhibitor as fans get to meet the man behind the amazing art.”
A new feature for Art in the Park this year will be the Tiny Art Show exhibit and fundraiser, in which anyone will be able to participate. Every entry in the Tiny Art Show will be on exhibit and sold to benefit the GCA Food Pantry.
“The young and not so young, amateurs, and professional artists are encouraged to exhibit their talents in the Tiny Art Show and make a big impact for the food pantry,” said Childress.
Artists contributing to the Tiny Art Show will donate their artwork to be exhibited from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., after which time the artwork will go on sale during this year’s Art in the Park. The theme for this first Tiny Art Show is “FLORAL,” and every artwork should be done on a 4” x 6” flat panel canvas only and can be any medium; though organizers ask that no glitter or un-fixed charcoal or pastel be used.
Artists may enter up to five submissions, and they can be dropped off or mailed to the Grayson County Alliance at 2203 Brandenburg Rd. in Leitchfield. The deadline for submissions is May 10, 2021 at 5 p.m.
Officials remind attendees that event exhibitors and vendors will follow all local and state guidelines for social distancing, and mask wearing is encouraged. Additionally, hand sanitizer will be available throughout the event.
In case of bad weather, the show will be held indoors at Grayson County Middle School.
The Grayson County Alliance food pantry is a 501©(3) non-profit that has served local families with basic food support for 20 years.
“Each month we supply struggling families with basic food support, and the need for our services is even more critical now that we are coming out of the difficulties of 2020,” Childress said.
For more information about Art in the Park, visit gcaartinthepark.org or gc-alliance.com/art-in-the-park.
