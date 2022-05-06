The Grayson County Alliance this week announced that the ninth annual Art in the Park will be held Saturday, May 21 in James D. Beville Community Park.
The free event will be held from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. among the trees of the Beville park adjacent to American Legion Post 81 Veterans Memorial Park.
“Coming together as a community and celebrating the gifts and talents of regional artists has been an important part of the GCA Art in the Park,” said Grayson County Alliance (GCA) Executive Director Debbie Childress in a press release. “You will be surrounded by the beauty of our park and the fantastic creations of our fine arts and crafts people. You can tap your toe to the music as you enjoy a tasty treat from one of the food vendors. Our southern hospitality will ensure you enjoy a relaxing day in our beautiful park.”
This year’s Art in the Park will also feature the return of the high school level art competition.
“We have some extraordinarily talented students in Grayson County, and this is one way we can spotlight their amazing skills,” said Childress.
Students can exhibit in several categories, including jewelry, textiles, painting, mixed media, sculpture, drawing, pottery, glass, basketry, photography, and digital art.
GCHS art teacher Beverly Dowell will again coordinate the student competition, which is sponsored by Grayson County Schools. Applications and guidelines are online at gcaartinthepark.org and in the GCHS Art Department.
Art in the Park 2022 will, in addition, feature the second annual Tiny Art Show.
“The young and not so young, amateurs, and professional artists are encouraged to exhibit their talents in the Tiny Art Show and make a big impact for the Food Pantry,” Childress said. “Every entry in the Tiny Art Show will be on exhibit and sold for $10 to benefit the GCA Food Pantry.”
The GCA Food Pantry is a 501©(3) non-profit organization that has served local families with basic food support for 21 years.
“As we work to recover from the last two demanding years, we continue to help families with basic food support and have returned to our educational classes,” said Childress. “We are committed to doing everything we can to support our community.”
Artist-donated artwork will be exhibited from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., after which time it will go on sale.
The theme for this year’s Tiny Art Show is “Art with a Heart.” Every artwork should be created on a 4”x6” (or smaller) flat panel canvas only and can be any medium. (Officials request that no glitter or un-fixed charcoal or pastel be used.) Artists can enter up to five submissions, and they can be dropped off or mailed to the Grayson County Alliance, located at 2203 Brandenburg Rd. in Leitchfield. The deadline for submissions is May 17 at 5 p.m. CT.
Various musicians and vocalists will provide entertainment throughout the day, as well.
Leslie N. Downs, who manages the music portion of Art in the Park, will take the stage along with the talents of Cameron Whitman, Jacob Childress, Dear Prudence, Alex Napier & Daybreak, and Mountain Rose. Again, this year there will be several Grayson County students on the mini stage for the crowd to enjoy, too.
In the Children’s art area, Jackie Pierce, of Believe Designs, will teach and inspire children ages 4-12 years old with a “Crazy Critters” art activity. This project will be held in three sessions: 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m. The lessons and materials are free to participating children.
Contact Childress at 270-259-4000 or gcaartinthepark@gmail.com with questions on exhibitors, sponsors, vendors, and the Tiny Art show.
