The Grayson County Alliance Art in the Park made its triumphant return to enthusiastic crowds and ideal weather this past Saturday.
In total, 20 fine arts and crafts vendors, as well as one author, set up at this year’s event, which was held in Leitchfield’s James D. Beville Community Park and serves as one of the Grayson County Alliance’s signature fundraisers for its food pantry.
“It was a wonderful day for Grayson County Alliance (GCA) Art in the Park,” said GCA Executive Director Debbie Childress. “With estimations of over 1,000 visitors and beautiful weather, it was a huge success. Everyone was thrilled to be out and about in our wonderful community, and the atmosphere was perfect.”
When all fundraising related to this year’s Art in the Park has concluded, officials anticipate around $3,500 will have been raised for the food pantry, which represents 9,100 meals for Grayson County families in need.
“I couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome,” Childress said.
However, the event means much more to organizers than just serving as a fundraiser. Childress said it also serves as an opportunity to allow vendors and visitors both to experience new and exciting opportunities.
“We want Art in the Park to have a long life,” she said.
Among the 20 local and out-of-state vendors who set up at Art in the Park this year were a number of new, first time ever exhibitors.
Grayson County native Glenda Goss, of Bowling Green, Kentucky-based Rolling in Flowers, said the experience at Art in the Park was “wonderful” and “very relaxing.”
“It’s been fun,” Goss said.
Another new feature on display this year was the inaugural Tiny Art Show, which featured 214 donated art pieces and generated over $1,200 for the GCA food pantry.
The remaining Tiny Art Show pieces were placed for sale online at gc-alliance.com on Thursday and are $10 each. Selections may be shipped.
“We deeply appreciate our sponsors for making the event possible and the hard work the entire team put in to make the show happen for 2021,” Childress said. “We are already making plans for May of 2022.”
Award winners at the 2021 Art in the Park were as follows:
Best in Show — Jackie Pierce
People’s Choice — Rhonda Frank
Best New Artist — Cody Ray
Jewelry — Katherine Howell
Glass — Linda Gentry & Julie Bessinger
Wood — Bill & Denise Embry
Mixed Media — Glenda Goss
Metal — Michael John Kelly
Painting — Tim Layman
Judges Spotlight — Tyler Brashear, painting
