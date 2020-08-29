It was announced this week that Grayson County native Warren Beeler has been terminated from his position as Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Agricultural Policy (GOAP) by Gov. Andy Beshear.
In a statement posted on his Facebook page last Saturday, Beeler, who was appointed to his position by Gov. Matt Bevin in 2016, said his last day was yesterday and shared his optimism about retirement.
“Governor’s office has decided to go a different direction with GOAP, so my last day will be this next Friday,” Beeler writes. “I am so thankful to Gov. Bevin for giving me the opportunity to serve at GOAP. I am also appreciative of Gov. Beshear for the additional nine months with his administration. This was the perfect job for me. I learned so much, met so many people and feel like we accomplished a lot, helping farmers, agribusiness and rural communities. The Ag Dev. Board and Ag Finance board members are such professionals, so selfless in their decision making, and it shows with tons of results. Thank you, board members, county council members, committee members for giving so much time. Lastly, I love the staff at GOAP. Hard working, enthused, passionate ag monsters geared up to help people. Special thanks to Marielle for being my sounding board, correcting my grammar and helping me be at the right place at the right time. Also special thanks to Bill McCloskey for managing the office part of this job so I could run the roads and tell our story. The biggest thank you goes to my wife DeeDee for turning off the alarm at 4 a.m. for 20 plus years and waiting on me to get home late. She listened to me, good and bad, and heard my speeches more than once with no complaint. Most years I put over 60,000 miles on my car and one year gave 237 talks. This job was so fun. A good friend told me that everyday in retirement is like Saturday. I think I can like that. Thank you to everyone in this journey. It has been so fun. Looking forward to seeing everyone with handshakes and hugs after this pandemic.”
In a statement on her own Facebook page, Rep. Samara Heavrin, who represents Grayson County in the state House of Representatives, celebrated the career of Beeler:
“I haven’t traveled a corner in Kentucky that someone in the agriculture world didn’t know who Warren Beeler was. Many times when I would say that I was from Grayson County, I would get told that Grayson County was the home of Warren Beeler. And we are proud of that here!
“What a true public servant Warren is to Kentucky and our Commonwealth’s agriculture community. We appreciate your hard work, dedication and sacrifice to move Kentucky forward. More than that though, I appreciate your commitment to helping our youth learn. We thank your sweet family for supporting you to serve and their sacrifice.
“Enjoy this next season of life and I can’t wait to see where you are helping next! I sure will miss seeing you at the Capitol during session, but I’m glad I’ll see you around Grayson County.”
Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles also praised the work of Beeler in a statement.
“I’ve learned that Kentucky agriculture giant Warren Beeler will soon no longer be serving as executive director of the Governor’s Office of Agriculture Policy.
“Warren’s long career of advocating for our farm families transcends party lines, having worked for both Republicans and Democrats over the years.
“I’m incredibly grateful to him for his leadership, mentorship, and friendship. His absence will leave an incredible void for our farm families and rural Kentucky.
“If there’s one thing I know about Warren, it’s this: He will continue to advocate for our farm families.”
At press time, Beeler’s replacement had not been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.