The Kentucky Soybean Association (KSA) presented its 2021 Distinguished Service Award to Grayson County native Warren Beeler during the virtual Kentucky Commodity Conference held on Jan. 14.
This award is the highest honor bestowed annually by the organization.
“Warren Beeler has been a true champion for agriculture in general, and specifically animal agriculture, which is the soybean farmers’ number one customer,” said outgoing KSA President Fred L. Sipes. “He has served as a livestock judge for years, and he was instrumental in the development of the Championship Drive for the livestock show kids at the State Fair. For any of you who have watched him in the show ring, it’s easy to see that he loves every minute of it.”
“He most recently served as Executive Director for the Governor’s Office of Agriculture Policy under Governors Matt Bevin and Andy Beshear. While he refers to himself as an old hog farmer from Caneyville, the rest of us think of him by another title — Mr. Kentucky Agriculture,” Sipes said. “Warren Beeler has been a tireless advocate for all kinds of farmers, and during his tenure as director of GOAP he traveled the state talking about the importance of agriculture to anyone who would listen. He has been the key to getting government money back out onto the farm through a number of programs, and he has always been available to talk with farmers about ideas or issues we might have.”
Sipes presented Beeler with the award, which includes a lifetime membership in the association as thanks for his distinguished service.
For more information on soybean farming in Kentucky, visit www.kysoy.org.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.