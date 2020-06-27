Bluegrass Cellular’s Classroom, Expanded program, in partnership with the Stuff the Bus Foundation of SOKY, will award 10 teachers $500 for whatever they need to help students succeed in the upcoming school year.
The nomination process will be open until 11:59 p.m. CST on July 16.
Community members can nominate their favorite teacher by visiting bluegrasscellular.com/classroom-expanded.
A teacher may be nominated only once per individual person, but multiple people may nominate the same teacher, increasing their odds of winning. An individual is free to nominate multiple teachers.
All nominees must be employed for the upcoming school year in any of the following counties: Warren County, Muhlenberg County, Ohio County, Butler County, McLean County, Allen County, Simpson County, Grayson County, Edmonson County, Logan County, Barren County, and Metcalfe County.
For complete details, visit bluegrasscellular.com/classroom-expanded.html.
