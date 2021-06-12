Brescia University awarded degrees at the Owensboro Sports Center on May 8.
Among those graduating was Leitchfield student Miranda Kay Boaz, who received a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Social Studies with a History minor, Teacher Certification Grades 8-12. Boaz, who was recognized with scholarly honors, graduated Summa Cum Laude (with a cumulative grade point average of 3.9).
To watch the 2021 Commencement, visit https://livestream.com/accounts/19227302/bucommence ment2021.
