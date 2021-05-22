Each year, the Grayson County High School Football Alumni Association (GCHSFAA) awards a $500 scholarship to a member of the GCHS Football team (player or student staff member) who plans to continue their education through an undergraduate degree program or certification from an accredited college, university, or technology school.
After reviewing this year’s applications, the GCHS Football Alumni Association is proud to announce Zackery (Zack) Bratcher as the 2021 recipient of its annual Doug Thompson Memorial Scholarship.
“Zack represents what we want our Cougar Football players and GCHS students to be,” said Roger Lush, of the GCHSFAA. “His actions, on the field, in the classroom, and the community, reflect greatly upon himself, GCHS, and his family.”
Zack Bratcher will continue his education (Criminal Justice) at Campbellsville University as a student and member of the Tiger’s football team. His parents are Josh and Brandy Bratcher, of Leitchfield.
“The Scholarship Committee would like to thank all of this year’s applicants for taking the time to apply for this year’s scholarship award,” said Lush. “We wish all of the applicants much success with their college efforts. Go Cougars!”
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.