Elizabethtown Community and Technical College (ECTC) student Haleigh Brooks was recently awarded a $1,500 scholarship from the Elizabethtown Hardin County Industrial Foundation Training Consortium.
The consortium, a collaboration of the Hardin County Facility Managers Association and ECTC, awards the annual scholarship to an ECTC student whose parent or legal guardian is employed by one of the training consortium member companies. Brooks’ father, Steve Brooks, works for Dow Chemical in Elizabethtown.
Brooks, a student at ECTC’s Leitchfield campus who graduated from Grayson County High School in 2020, is pursuing a career in nursing.
“My calling ever since I was a little girl has been helping others and doing what I can to make people feel better,” Brooks said. “My compassion and generosity for others led me to this field and I think it’s exactly where I need to be.”
Brooks is a first-generation college student. Her parents did not attend college for financial reasons. They’ve always wanted their children to earn college degrees, Brooks said, and she’s thankful they have pushed her to succeed.
While ECTC’s tuition is affordable, Brooks said, the scholarship has lifted a financial burden for her family and helped her move forward academically.
“To the donors who made this scholarship possible, thank you so much. You have no idea how much this means to me,” Brooks said. “I want to thank ECTC, Elizabethtown Hardin County Industrial Foundation, Dow Chemical and my dad for making this happen.”
