Marketta Campbell recently made and donated over 200 knit hats to the Breckinridge-Grayson Head Start. She loves making hats in her spare time for kids as she can be creative, and no two are alike.
Some of the yarn was donated by a woman in Florida who wanted to help kids. Campbell is associated with a group in Grayson County called “With These Hands” (Facebook page). Various members of this group make loom knit hats for children and veterans, and have done this for many years.
Currently hats for adults are being donated to the VA Clinic in Clarkson. If you are interested in donating hats to the veterans, contact Abbie Bales at abbiebales52@gmail.com
— Submitted
