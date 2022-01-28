Following Tuesday’s deadline to file for candidacy in the upcoming primary election, many of Grayson County’s political races have been finalized.
All candidates who have filed to run for county offices are Republicans, so any contested offices will appear on the May primary election ballot. City races are non-partisan, so political parties are not designated for those candidates.
Kentucky’s Primary Election Day will be held on Tuesday, May 17 from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. prevailing time. For all voter information, including how to register to vote or to check one’s registration, visit the Kentucky Voter Information Portal at vrsws.sos.ky.gov/ovrweb/govoteky.
Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson, County Clerk Charlotte Willis, PVA Ernie Perkins, Jailer Jason Woosley, 2nd District Magistrate Darin Whitely, 5th District Magistrate Brian Ashley, 4th District Constable Bill Dalton, 6th District Constable Tim L. Saltsman, and County Surveyor Franklin Keith Higdon — all incumbents — will be unopposed.
Contested races are as follows:
Incumbent Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins will be challenged by Johnny Russell Armstrong.
Incumbent Joe Brad Hudson will have two challengers for the office of Grayson County Coroner in Bradley Richard Dermitt and Stephen Stapleton.
Incumbent Jeremy Logsdon will be challenged by Shan F. Embry for the office of Grayson County Attorney.
Incumbent Kevin Fulkerson will be challenged by Ben Hodges for the office of 1st District Magistrate.
Incumbent Tommy Higdon will be challenged for the office of 3rd District Magistrate by Brenda Green Huffman.
Incumbent Ivan Damon Hornback will be challenged for the office of 4th District Magistrate by Randy Jason Dennis.
Incumbent Charles Neal Saltsman will be challenged for the office of 6th District Magistrate by Tony R. Pohlman.
Incumbent 1st District Constable Damon Lasley will be challenged by Jordan Blaine Powell.
Incumbent 2nd District Constable Alvin Wesley Dockery will be challenged by James Benjamin Logsdon.
Incumbent 3rd District Constable Marion E. Higgs will be challenged by Danny Brian Jaggers.
And incumbent 5th District Constable Mark Stanton will be challenged by Matthew Logsdon.
On the city side, incumbent Leitchfield Mayor Richard “Rick” Embry will be challenged by Harold Thomas Miller. Because there are only two candidates for this office, there will be no primary election for the race. The election will be decided by the November general election.
Because only 12 candidates filed to run for the Leitchfield City Council, there will be no primary election for this race either, and the six city council members will be determined by the November general election.
Incumbents Raymond “Tooty” Cottrell, William Dallas, Margie Decker, Jessica Embry, and James Clayton Miller have all filed for re-election, while the sixth current member of the city council, Carl “Moon” Smith, did not.
The remaining individuals who have filed to run for Leitchfield City Council are, in alphabetical order by last name, Jeanna C. Carnes, Tyler Scott Dennis, Dennis B. Fentress, Angela Gibson, Terri Haycraft, Charles M. Higdon, and Melissa Mudd.
As of Tuesday, only Christopher T. Piercy had filed to run for the office of Caneyville City Commissioner; however, the filing deadline for offices in the cities of Caneyville and Clarkson are not until later in the year, as they do not have primary elections.
