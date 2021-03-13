The Caneyville City Commission on Monday night voted to purchase new vehicles for both the Caneyville fire and police departments.
After some discussion, and review of the bid specifications by members of the Caneyville Fire Department, the city commission voted to purchase a 2021 Ford F-550 Crew Cab Southeast Extreme Duty Urban Attack 300 Mini-Pumper from Southeast Apparatus in Corbin, Kentucky at the cost of $219,950.
This was the only bid turned in to the city by its deadline, and officials said they intend to pay at least $120,000 of the purchase price down from city fire dues when the new fire truck is ready and finance the remaining cost over a five-year period.
According to Caneyville City Clerk Connie Gootee, it will be at least 10 months before the custom built truck is ready to be delivered.
As for the Caneyville Police Department, the city commission voted to purchase a 2013 Dodge Charger with over 60,000 miles on it from Ray’s Ford Chrysler in Brandenburg, Kentucky at a cost of $13,500.
The Dodge was expected to be picked up this week and will need to be outfitted before it is put into service, Gootee said.
In other business, the city commission:
- Passed a motion to advertise three surplus emergency vehicles for sale.
- Voted to pay off the remainder of the city’s loan on the Caneyville Purple Flash Community Center roof project.
- Entered into executive session to discuss the sale of property but took no action.
