The city of Caneyville celebrated one of its favorite sons this past Monday, as Elvie Shane was welcomed back to his hometown in celebration of his success in country music.
Escorted into town by police and the fire department, Shane was given a hero’s welcome by the crowd of residents gathered before the stage outside of the Caneyville Purple Flash Center.
As Shane’s hit single “My Boy” continues to rise through the country music charts, the Caneyville native was recognized with a key to the city of Caneyville on Monday, a day which would also be proclaimed Elvie Shane Day in his hometown.
“Can you believe that this is happening in Caneyville, Kentucky?” Caneyville Mayor James Embry said to open the event.
Embry said Caneyville is “so proud” of Shane for his success and commended him for his music.
“This guy is good,” Embry said of Shane. “You sing about everyday people and their lives, and that’s what country music is.”
Accepting the key to the city, Shane said he did not think as a kid going to school in Caneyville that he would be recognized in such a way by his hometown.
“This is a big to-do for a little old boy from Post Tousey Road,” he said.
For Shane, music was his saving grace. He said that, as a kid, he was often in trouble in school, but when he joined his elementary school chorus and had the opportunity to sing his first solo at the Caneyville tree lighting, it gave him a sense of pride that was shared by his friends and neighbors.
“It was the first moment I felt people around here were proud of me,” he said.
After accepting his award, Shane then played a free, acoustic concert for attendees, soldiering through short, intermittent rain showers. Initially scheduled to play just a couple of songs, Shane expanded the set for his hometown, playing several of his most well-known tracks, including “County Roads,” “Sundress,” “Sundays in the South,” “Keep On Strummin’,” “My Kinda Trouble,” and, of course, “My Boy.”
At the conclusion of his set, Shane held a meet and greet with his supporters and fans. His debut full-length album, Backslider, will be released on Friday, Oct. 29.
