Following the cancellation of the Clarkson Honeyfest due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Caneyville City Commission on Monday discussed the possibility of this year’s Caneyville Fair and Homecoming being cancelled as well.
Caneyville City Commissioner Debbie Embry said Monday that a decision on whether this year’s fair will be held has not yet been made, but the Caneyville Community Club is expected to meet later this month to discuss it.
In the event this year’s fair is cancelled, Friends of Caneyville representative Marilyn Templeman suggested the city consider some alternative occasion to bring the community together, such as a car show or outdoor movie night.
No action was taken on this matter Monday, as officials wish to await the decision of the community club.
In other business:
- It was announced the Jacob Crume has resigned from his position as Caneyville Water/Sewer Superintendent.
- The city commission accepted Caneyville’s Fiscal Year 2018-2019 audit report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.