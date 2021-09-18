The Caneyville Community Club announced this week that it has made the decision to postpone the Caneyville Fair and Homecoming until June of next year.
According to a press release, the Caneyville Community Club met Monday evening to discuss the Caneyville Fair and Homecoming, and decided at that time to postpone the event until “June 2022 when potential numbers of COVID hopefully are past.”
As of this week, the Caneyville Fair and Homecoming are scheduled for June 22-25, 2022.
Community Club Secretary Ann Brooks also said that, at the last minute, the amusement ride company had to cancel, and the spike in COVID-19 numbers made it impossible for the club to continue with plans to hold the fair.
“It was decided that at this time it would be best to not have the fair this fall,” Brooks said in the press release. “We look forward to planning a larger event in the summer during the fourth week of June. We appreciate the support we have received this year working with club members, Caneyville VFD, business leaders, and the City of Caneyville to make the decision we feel is best for the community.”
Those with questions are encouraged to contact Caneyville Community Club President Brandy Pharris, Treasurer Carrie Embry, or Brooks.
In other Caneyville news:
- The Caneyville City Commission adopted its 2021 property tax rates for the year. A tax of 26.60 cents per $100 of assessed valuation will be levied on both real estate and tangible personal, inventory, non-commercial aircraft and watercraft. Additionally, a tax of 30 cents per $100 assessed valuation will be levied on motor vehicles.
- The city commission adopted an ordinance authorizing the transfer of the City of Caneyville water system to the Grayson County Water District.
- It was announced that the Caneyville Volunteer Fire Department raised $8,719.99 for this year’s WHAS Crusade for Children.
