The Kentucky State Police are currently investigating a shooting in Caneyville in which a suspect was shot and killed by a Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputy Thursday night.
According to a KSP press release, at approximately 10:20 p.m. Thursday, KSP Post 4 — Elizabethtown received a call from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office advising that two of its deputies had been involved in a shooting.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the GCSO had received information regarding the location of a wanted subject, 34-year-old Brian Abbott, of Caneyville.
Deputies then responded to Abbott’s location, which Deputy Grayson County Coroner Larry Holeman confirmed was Abbott’s mother’s residence, 504 North Main St. in Caneyville.
After arriving at Abbott’s location, two deputies made contact with Abbott inside and found he was armed with two knives, the release states.
After repeated commands to drop the knives, Abbott charged toward the deputies, forcing one of the deputies to fire his service weapon, striking the suspect three times, according to the KSP.
The Grayson County Coroner’s Office pronounced the suspect deceased at the scene.
According to Holeman, Abbott died at 10:21 p.m. Thursday evening as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest, and an autopsy was scheduled to be performed Friday morning at the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville, Kentucky, which, he said, is routine procedure for deaths of this type.
According to the KSP press release, the two deputies, who had not been officially identified at press time, were not injured in the altercation, and both were placed on administrative leave.
In addition to the GCSO and Grayson County Coroner’s Office, the KSP was also assisted at the scene by the Leitchfield Police Department, Grayson County EMS, the Caneyville Fire Department, and the Caneyville Police Department.
The incident remains under investigation by KSP Detective Travis Sturgill.
