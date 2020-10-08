The Caneyville City Commission voted Monday night to raise Caneyville’s water and sewer rates by 5%.
After deciding last month that rate increases were needed to garner more revenue for the city, the commission voted during a special meeting on Monday to adopt them, following the second and final reading of the ordinance setting the water and sewer rates.
With the commission’s vote to raise both rates by 5%, the water and sewer rates will be adjusted as follows, beginning with the November billing cycle:
The current in-town water rate of $17.30 for the first 1,500 gallons of water used will be increased to $18.17; the current rate of $6.65 per 1,000 gallons for the next 3,000 gallons used will be increased to $6.98; the current rate of $5.37 per 1,000 gallons for the next 5,000 gallons used will be increased to $5.64; and the current rate of $4.15 per 1,000 gallons for all over 9,500 gallons used will be increased to $4.36.
The current out-of-town water rate of $19.31 for the first 1,500 gallons used will be increased to $20.28; the current rate of $8.12 per 1,000 gallons for the next 3,000 gallons used will be increased to $8.53; the current rate of $6.53 per 1,000 gallons for the next 5,000 gallons used will be increased to $6.86; and the current rate of $4.54 per 1,000 gallons for all over 9,500 gallons used will be increased to $4.77.
These rate adjustments will result in an average $1.36 increase on most households’ water bill. The average Caneyville household uses around 3,200 gallons of water per month.
The Caneyville sewer rate will be increased from $9.02 on a minimum bill to $9.47 on a minimum bill.
In other business, the city commission held the second and final reading of the 2020 Caneyville Property Tax Ordinance.
The ordinance sets this year’s tax rates at 26.60 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on real estate and 26.60 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on tangible personal property, inventory, non-commercial aircraft and watercraft.
There will also be a tax of 30 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on motor vehicles.
