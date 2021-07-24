Long-time Caneyville Police Chief Anthony Clark will retire at the end of this month.
During a special called Caneyville City Commission meeting Monday morning, Caneyville Mayor James Embry read Clark’s resignation letter, dated July 13.
In the letter, Clark states he will resign July 31, which will effectively serve as an early retirement spurred on by health issues, Embry said.
After Embry read the letter, the Caneyville City Commission entered into executive session.
Upon returning to regular session, the city commission voted to accept Clark’s resignation.
“We want to thank him for his years of service to the city,” Embry said.
According to City Commissioner Debbie Embry, Clark will have served on the Caneyville Police Department for 30 years as of this month.
City Commissioner Mike Geary said Caneyville will ask the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office to help cover the area while the city seeks a new police officer.
In other business:
- Upon review of the bids submitted for the Caneyville water line rehabilitation project, the city commission voted to accept the low bid of $2,374,888.50 from Cleary Construction Company, Inc., out of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, contingent upon the city’s receiving additional funding for the project.
Because all bids came in at least $1 million over the previously budgeted total, the city of Caneyville is seeking additional funding. As part of this effort, the city commission voted to commit up to a maximum of $200,000 (the majority of which will come from CARES Act funding) to the additional funding package that is being developed.
Officials said that Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson, on behalf of the Grayson County Fiscal Court, committed to contribute $450,000 in CARES Act funding, and the Grayson County Water District will also contribute $474,000 over a period of time.
However, prior to finalizing the additional funding package, the city will also seek funding from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority, and the city commission voted to apply for this funding Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.