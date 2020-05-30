The city of Caneyville on Tuesday held the first reading of its proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021.
While some figures are expected to change between now and the final reading of the budget ordinance, currently, Caneyville projects to have $826,741.79 in general fund revenues and $2,130,661.86 in water and sewer fund revenues.
The city also projects to have $492,480 in general fund expenditures and $1,980,561 in water and sewer fund expenditures.
In his budget address during Tuesday night’s Caneyville City Commission meeting, Caneyville Mayor James Embry said this year’s budget, among other items, includes $10,000 for repairs to the Caneyville Purple Flash Community Center and $17,250 for payment on the city’s debt for the community center roof repair, the latter of which is expected to be paid off in Fiscal Year 2021-2022; $12,200 in municipal road aid; funds to pave the repaired walking track at the old community park; and funds to install a gate at the new ball fields to allow better access to the playing field, as well as to place gravel on the parking lot at the fields.
Additionally, Embry said that the Caneyville Fire Department has budgeted $15,000 to possibly replace a brush truck and another $15,000 to replace the department’s Chevrolet Suburban. Caneyville anticipates receiving $62,000 in fire dues in Fiscal Year 2020-2021 to assist with the purchase of equipment and vehicles.
Embry also noted that Caneyville has been fortunate to see revenues from its occupational license fee remain steady throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and officials believe this revenue will not change as drastically as in some other areas.
The second and final reading of Caneyville’s Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget ordinance is expected to be held during the Caneyville City Commission’s June 8 meeting.
In other business, the city commission:
- Voted to accept Caneyville’s new water rate for the year, which decreased from $2.771 per 1,000 gallons to $2.725 per 1,000 gallons.
- Heard the first reading of Caneyville’s amended Fiscal Year 2019-2020 budget ordinance.
