The city of Caneyville this week adopted an ordinance to raise its water and sewer rates for utility customers.
Holding the second and final reading of the ordinance during a special called meeting on Tuesday morning, the Caneyville City Commission voted to adopt it, making the new rates effective immediately.
Per the ordinance, Caneyville’s monthly water service rates for customers within the city limits will increase from an $18.17 minimum bill for the first 1,500 gallons of water used to $21.25. For the next 3,000 gallons of water used per month, the rate will increase from $7.82 per 1,000 gallons to $9.15 per 1,000 gallons. For the next 5,000 gallons used per month, the rate will increase from $6.31 per 1,000 gallons to $7.38 per 1,000 gallons. And the rate for all water used over 9,500 gallons per month will increase from $4.88 per 1,000 gallons to $5.72 per 1,000 gallons.
Customers outside the city limits of Caneyville will see their minimum bill for the first 1,500 gallons increase from $22.71 to $26.50. For the next 3,000 gallons of water used per month, the rate will increase from $9.54 per 1,000 gallons to $11.14 per 1,000 gallons. For the next 5,000 gallons used per month, the rate will increase from $7.68 per 1,000 gallons to $8.96 per 1,000 gallons. And the rate for all water used over 9,500 gallons per month will increase $5.33 per 1,000 gallons to $6.22 per 1,000 gallons.
Caneyville sewer rates will increase as well, and charges will depend on the size of the water meter serving the premises or quantity of use plus a treatment charge per 1,000 gallons of water used.
For 5/8 x 3/4” meters serving a single unit, the sewer rate will increase from $9.47 to $9.95. For 3/4” meters, regardless of use, the rate will increase from $15.99 to $16.79. For 1” meters, regardless of use, the rate will increase from $55.46 to $58.24. For 1-1/4” meters, regardless of use, the rate will increase from $69.08 to $72.54. For 1-1/2” meters, regardless of use, the rate will increase from $109.29 to $114.76. For 2” meters, regardless of use, the rate will increase from $181.06 to $190.12. For 3” meters, regardless of use, the rate will increase from $270.77 to $284.31. For 4” meters, regardless of use, the rate will increase from $384.05 to $403.26. And for 6” meters, regardless of use, the rate will increase from $450.20 to $472.71.
Additionally, the water and sewer treatment charge will increase from $3.34 per 1,000 gallons of water used to $3.51.
In other business, the city commission:
Adopted its Fiscal Year 2020-2021 amended budget and Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget. For Fiscal Year 2021-2022, the city projects it will garner $1,010,488.95 in general fund revenue and $2,228,679.08 in water and sewer revenue, and to have $693,980.50 in general fund expenditures and $2,055,703.93 in water and sewer expenditures.
