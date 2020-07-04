The city of Caneyville announced this week that it has received a $400 grant from the Kentucky League of Cities Insurance Service (KLCIS).
Caneyville Mayor James Embry said that, in these uncertain times, grants such as this one are a practical way to further extend the city’s budget, as well as provide products that will enhance public safety.
“We use every opportunity to make our city safer,” Embry said.
KLCIS helps members increase public safety with a number of proactive programs and services.
The Kentucky League of Cities has awarded in excess of $4.6 million since the safety grant program started in 1999. The awarded funds will go toward personal protective equipment, a $300 reimbursement for attending the KLCIS Risk and Safety Conference, safety training, confined space equipment, trenching and shoring safety equipment, work zone safety equipment, utilities safety manuals, and COVID-19 related expenses.
“Our philosophy is to prevent injuries and claims from happening,” said JD Chaney, KLC executive director/CEO. “We want to partner with our members, and this safety grant promotes good risk management. There is no better way to invest our member’s money.”
KLCIS provides safety grants to its members annually. As Kentucky’s largest municipal insurance program, KLCIS provides a full range of affordable liability, property, workers’ comp and other products to municipalities. In addition, the Kentucky League of Cities offers employee benefits programs, financial services, training and education, policy, and development, legislative advocacy, information technology and legal services.
