The city of Caneyville announced last Friday that it has received a Safety Grant from the Kentucky League of Cities Insurance Service (KLCIS).
“We use every opportunity to make our city safer,” said Caneyville Mayor James Embry of the grant.
The $308 grant will be used to purchase safety shoes, as well as fund training.
According to Embry, in these uncertain times, grants such as this one are a practical way to make the city’s budget go further, as well as provide products that will enhance public safety.
KLCIS helps members increase public safety with a number of proactive programs and services.
The Kentucky League of Cities has awarded in excess of $5 million since the Safety Grant program started in 1999. The awarded funds will go toward Personal Protective Equipment, vehicle back-up cameras, defensive driver training police accreditation fees, crumb rubber engineered wood fiber or pea gravel for playground cushioning material, new playground equipment to replace old equipment, sidewalk replacement, and sewer backup prevention.
“Our philosophy is to prevent injuries and claims from happening,” said KLC Executive Director/CEO Jon Steiner. “We want to partner with our members, and this safety grant promotes good risk management. There is no better way to invest our member’s money.”
KLCIS provides safety grants to its members annually. As Kentucky’s largest municipal insurance program, KLCIS provides a full range of affordable liability, property, workers’ comp, and other products to municipalities. In addition, the Kentucky League of Cities offers employee benefits programs, financial services, training and education, policy, and development, legislative advocacy, information technology and legal services.
