Nearly two years after talks first began on the subject, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development recently announced that Caneyville has been approved for a loan and grant to help replace aging water lines in the city.
Hilda Legg, state director for USDA Rural Development, made the announcement last Friday, and said Caneyville has received approval for an $818,000 loan and a $300,000 grant for the project.
The funding will be used to replace approximately five miles of aging and obsolete asbestos concrete water lines with new PVC water line, along with valves and fire hydrants, and reconnect service to provide a safe and dependable source of water to customers in Grayson County, according to Legg.
“This is just one recent example of Rural Development’s investments in the rural Kentucky economy through our 45+ programs, which provide grants, direct loans, and loan guarantees to your constituents, nonprofits, and local governments,” said Legg in an email. “So far in fiscal year 2020, our programs have provided over $480 million for rural Kentucky communities including almost $30.5 million in our Water and Environmental Programs.”
In addition to the funding received from USDA Rural Development, Caneyville has also received a $507,000 Community Development Block Grant for the water line rehabilitation project.
In total, the project will cost $1,625,000, and will be financed over 40 years on a 1.625 interest rate.
