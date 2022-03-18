In an emotional evening, the Caneyville City Commission on Monday voted to appoint a new city commissioner to fill the seat of Janice Minton, who died last month in her 40th year of service.
Opening Monday’s regular city commission meeting, Caneyville Mayor James Embry said the city wants to remember Minton, a staple of the commission for many years, and officials then listened as the minutes from Minton’s final meeting were read by City Clerk Connie Gootee.
Chris Piercy, a Grayson County native and 2010 graduate of Grayson County High School, was appointed by the commission Monday evening to fulfill the remainder of Minton’s term, which goes through Dec. 31 of this year. Piercy was then sworn in by Embry and took his seat on the commission for the remainder of the meeting.
“This is something I’ve always been interested in doing,” said Piercy, who had previously filed to run for the Caneyville City Commission and still plans to seek election to a full term this November. “I’m hoping to make a positive impact on the community.”
As a member of the Caneyville City Commission, Piercy will oversee Parks & Recreation, and, with the community’s help, he said he hopes to make positive changes at the city’s ball parks and get more kids involved in sports.
Also a volunteer firefighter, Chris Piercy is the son of Teddy & Becky Piercy. He met his wife, Courtney, in high school, and the couple married in 2012. After living in Leitchfield for a time, Chris & Courtney Piercy moved back to Caneyville in 2016.
“I plan on being here for a while,” he said of his joining the city commission. “I like my community and everybody in it.”
Additionally, Brandon Brooks, a native of the city, was officially sworn in as Caneyville’s newest police officer Monday night.
Following a vote to hire Brooks effective Tuesday, Caneyville City Commissioner Debbie Embry said that, on a night in which the city was honoring Minton, it was fitting that Commissioner Embry’s selection for a new police officer would be sworn in, for Minton had selected Caneyville’s previous officer.
Brooks replaces longtime Caneyville Police Chief Anthony Clark, whom retired after a 30-year career last summer due to health issues.
“I’m glad to be a part of the crew,” Brooks said. “I’m ready to get started.”
In other business:
- Gootee said that Caneyville will once again participate in April Cleanup Month, and, this year, on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of the last two weeks of April, Caneyville residents may leave certain items by the roadside to be picked up for disposal. City Commissioner Mike Geary reminded that individuals in need of assistance transporting items to the roadside may contact Caneyville City Hall at 270-879-9701.
- Geary said Caneyville is still seeking three three city residents to serve on its Code Enforcement Board. Anyone interested is encouraged to contact the city, as officials hope to start Code Enforcement in April in conjunction with Cleanup Month.
- The city commission was informed that the annual Caneyville Easter program and Easter Egg hunt have been postponed until next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.