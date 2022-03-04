The Caneyville and Clarkson academic teams took first and second places at the recent District Governor’s Cup competition. Caneyville took 1st place overall, as well as in Quick Recall and Future Problem Solving, with the Clarkson Redhawks taking 2nd place in all categories.
There were multiple winners from across the district in individual assessment categories, which included:
Mathematics: 1st, Trinity Thompson, Clarkson; 2nd, Jane Bohannon, 3rd, Jessy Smith, 4th Gunner Bratcher, Caneyville Elementary; 5th, Kaylee Jaggers, Wilkey.
Science: 1st (tie), Trinity Clemons, Caneyville, and Jace Moore, Clarkson; 3rd Keilan Hayes, Lawler; 4th, Hayden Hodges, Clarkson; 5th, Lillian Pruneda, Caneyville.
Social Studies: 1st, Jocey Stinnett, Wilkey; 2nd, Landry Crowder and 3rd Jaxen Williams, Clarkson; 4th Lucy Mudd, Lawler; 5th, Brennon Burns, Wilkey.
Language Arts: 1st, Jane Bohannon, Caneyville; 2nd (tie) Landry Crowder and Trinity Clemons, Caneyville; 4th, Skylah Plant, and 5th, Hope Lewis, Clarkson.
Arts & Humanities: 1st, Jessy Smith, Caneyville; 2nd (tie), Gabby Stevenson, Lawler; Lillian Pruneda, Caneyville; 4th, Madeline Holwager, Clarkson; 5th, Brennon Burns, Wilkey.
Composition: 1st, Charli Johnston, Clarkson; 2nd, Leah Helvey, Lawler; 3rd, Kady Cook, Clarkson; 4th, Braylee Webb, Wilkey; 5th, Gabby Stevenson, Lawler.
