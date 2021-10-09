The city of Caneyville will honor one of its most famous residents, Elvie Shane, this coming Monday.
Having achieved mainstream success with his hit single “My Boy,” Shane will receive a key to the city of Caneyville on Monday, Oct. 11 at 4 p.m. at the Caneyville Purple Flash Center.
The Caneyville native will also hold a meet and greet session with attendees and have t-shirts on hand. Those who attend are asked to follow social distancing guidelines.
To date, Shane’s “My Boy,” which was initially featured on his debut EP, County Roads, has been viewed more than 10 million times on YouTube and streamed over 17 million times on Spotify. And, earlier this year, he performed it live in his debut performance at the Grand Ole Opry.
Having most recently toured the U.S. with Brooks & Dunn and Travis Tritt as part of their Reboot 2021 Tour, Shane also announced on Oct. 1 that he will release his debut album, Backslider, on Oct. 29.
Shane first received nationwide recognition in 2016 with his rousing rendition of “House of the Rising Sun” on the audition round of American Idol, which earned him a ticket to Hollywood. Though he would ultimately be eliminated later that season, his appearances on the show would be commemorated when Shane was presented a key to the city of Leitchfield later that year.
To stay up to date with Shane, visit facebook.com/elvieshane music or elvieshane.com.
