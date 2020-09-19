In an effort to increase revenues for the city, the Caneyville City Commission voted Monday night to raise Caneyville’s water and sewer rates by 5%.
Caneyville Mayor James Embry said revenue from the current water and sewer rates are poor, and Caneyville City Commissioner Scott Majors said he feels the rates are in need of an increase.
Caneyville City Clerk Connie Gootee said the city’s sewer rate has not been adjusted since 2013 and that the cities of Clarkson and Leitchfield both recently raised their rates.
With the commission’s vote to raise both rates by 5%, the water and sewer rates will be adjusted as follows:
The current in-town water rate of $17.30 for the first 1,500 gallons of water used will be increased to $18.17; the current rate of $6.65 per 1,000 gallons for the next 3,000 gallons used will be increased to $6.98; the current rate of $5.37 per 1,000 gallons for the next 5,000 gallons used will be increased to $5.64; and the current rate of $4.15 per 1,000 gallons for all over 9,500 gallons used will be increased to $4.36.
The current out-of-town water rate of $19.31 for the first 1,500 gallons used will be increased to $20.28; the current rate of $8.12 per 1,000 gallons for the next 3,000 gallons used will be increased to $8.53; the current rate of $6.53 per 1,000 gallons for the next 5,000 gallons used will be increased to $6.86; and the current rate of $4.54 per 1,000 gallons for all over 9,500 gallons used will be increased to $4.77.
According to Gootee, these rate adjustments will average in a $1.36 increase on most households’ water bill, and the average household uses around 3,200 gallons of water per month.
The Caneyville sewer rate will be increased from $9.02 on a minimum bill to $9.47 on a minimum bill.
The new rates will go into effect on Caneyville’s November billing cycle.
In other business, the city commission:
- Decided to hold a drive-thru Trick-or-Treating event on Halloween night (Oct. 31) in the vicinity of the Purple Flash Community Center. Community members will enter on the road next to the Caneyville fire house, and the number of trick-or-treaters in a vehicle will determine the number of bags of candy the vehicle will receive. Participants will not exit their vehicles. The event will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
- Held the first reading of the 2020 Caneyville Property Tax Ordinance. If approved, this year’s tax rates will be 26.60 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on real estate and 26.60 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on tangible personal property, inventory, non-commercial aircraft and watercraft. There will also be a tax of 30 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on motor vehicles. The second reading and vote are expected to be held at the next Caneyville City Commission meeting on Oct. 5.
- Came to a consensus to support the Caneyville Community Club’s efforts to update the playground on the community center campus. City Commissioners Mike Geary and Debbie Embry also volunteered to serve on a committee related to this project, which is expected to take up to two years to complete.
- Came to a consensus to hold a Caneyville Cruise-In, which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- Voted to increase the city’s water/sewer service installation fee from $650 to $850, effective Oct. 1.
- Voted to decline to participate in the federal government’s payroll tax deferral program with the option of revisiting the issue later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.