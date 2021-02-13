Central Kentucky Community Foundation’s Central Kentucky Cares Fund will be implementing a new wave of financial assistance to help people meet the demand of paying utility and rent bills.
This second round of Central Kentucky Cares Funding is in response to the feedback received from region nonprofits who have seen an exponential increase in assistance inquiries directly related to the pandemic. The goal is to quickly disperse resources though nonprofit organizations to support households swiftly and efficiently who have been directly impacted financially due to COVID-19.
“When we made the initial grant awards through Central Kentucky Cares, there was a moratorium on evictions and utility disconnections,” said Davette B. Swiney, CKCF president & CEO. “We knew pandemic-related needs would change and are glad to offer additional funding for the most pressing needs currently.”
Nonprofits are the catalyst to disbursing these dollars to people who are most in need. The grant application process was developed to be turnkey, so those funds are handed out quickly. A grants committee will review and make award determinations based on funds available. To apply, please go to ckcf4people.org/central-kentucky-cares. Deadline to apply is Feb. 12.
CKCF put $5,000 into the fund along with gifts from generous donors. During the first program deployment this summer, in partnership with United Way of Central Kentucky, nearly $48,000 was distributed to 13 nonprofit organizations in the region. Anyone can give to support the Central Kentucky Cares Fund at ckcf4people.org/central-kentucky-cares. All donations made to this fund will be used to respond to the impact of this outbreak on our community.
“The Central Kentucky Cares Fund provides an opportunity for the community to come together to help those directly affected by the COVID-19 crisis. It is a one-stop place for people to make a difference in this challenging time,” said Swiney.
The fund covers all nine counties CKCF serves: Breckinridge, Grayson, Hardin, Hart, LaRue, Marion, Meade, Nelson, and Washington counties. Gifts can be directed to specific counties when requested.
The CARES Act, which was signed into law March 27, 2020, includes a charitable tax break for filers who claim the standard deduction. The Universal Charitable Deduction allows everyone, even people who do not itemize on their taxes, to deduct the first $300 that they donate to qualified charitable organizations.
As a 501©(3) nonprofit organization, gifts to the Central Kentucky Cares Fund at Central Kentucky Community Foundation qualify for the tax deductions passed in the CARES Act.
More information about the Central Kentucky Cares fund can be found at ckcf4peo ple.org/central-ken tucky-cares/.
—- Submitted
