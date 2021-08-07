Grayson County Intercessors and Christian Songwriters and Musicians International are pleased to announce a joint partnership for a day of music at the Logsdon Valley Park Amphitheatre on Carroll Gibson Boulevard in Leitchfield.
On Saturday, Aug. 21, beginning at 3 p.m., CSMI artists will be presenting live music until 7:30 p.m. when the group will come together for a worship experience.
Musicians include Nashville artists Erskin Anavitarte and Tim Davis, Mark Woodward of Brentwood, Gene Schmidt of Watertown, Wisconsin, and Grayson County resident Lisa Westerfield. Artists’ products will be available for purchase. Barbecue and shaved ice food trucks will be open until 7 p.m.
“CSMI began our Praise in the Park events as a way to actively engage with communities and change the atmospheres of cities and towns through music. We are excited that Grayson County Intercessors are partnering with us, excited to invest ourselves and our talent into Grayson County, and we can’t wait to meet the people,” said Gene Schmidt, President of CSMI.
“Those of us with Grayson County Intercessors love the people of Grayson County and are so pleased to sponsor this event,” said Robbin Fleenor. “We hope everyone will come out and enjoy the music and fellowship.”
Amphitheater seating is limited to 200, and lawn chairs are encouraged. Grayson County Intercessors meet on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Grayson County Courthouse on the square.
For further information about the Praise in the Park event, contact Westerfield at 270-259-6865. For further information about Grayson County Intercessors, contact Fleenor at 270-589-1637.
— Submitted
