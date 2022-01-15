Sponsored by the Leitchfield Woman’s Club and judged by the Radcliff Woman’s Club, the Christmas house decorating contest returned to Leitchfield this past holiday season.
In a press release, the club congratulated the winners:
First Place — April Logsdon
Second Place — Eddie and Tina Shephard
Third Place — Linda Vincent
Honorable Mention — Wendy Pablo
First, Second and Third places received a ribbon and Chamber Bucks.
— Submitted
