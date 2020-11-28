Following the Grayson County Chamber of Commerce’s decision to cancel this year’s Hometown Christmas Parade, the city of Clarkson announced this week that its tree lighting ceremony has been cancelled as well.
In an email last Tuesday, Grayson County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director April Spalding and the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors said that the parade, originally scheduled for next Saturday, Dec. 5, was cancelled due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and concern for community safety.
“It is with great regret that the Chamber of Commerce informs you of the cancellation of the 2020 Hometown Christmas Parade,” Spalding said in a statement. “We have looked forward to the normalcy and the little bit of magic that the parade brings. With the rising number of COVID cases in our community, we cannot take the chance of contributing to that number by asking the community to come to an event in groups. We have great respect for our health department and those that are fighting COVID daily; we do not take their advice or recommendations lightly. I understand the disappointment as the Christmas Parade is such a fun family event that my own 5-year-old loves to attend and be a part of.
“Please know that this decision did not come easily, and we waited as long as possible to make this decision hoping that the numbers would change. Please stay safe during the holiday season.”
Then, on Monday, Clarkson City Clerk/Treasurer Scotty Gore said in an email that city officials decided to cancel all plans for an outdoor tree lighting event, which was to be held on Friday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.
At the November Clarkson City Commission meeting, the commissioners said they wanted to try to hold some sort of outdoor tree lighting in the middle of town, possibly with Santa Claus riding on a fire truck.
But, Gore said, with virus cases “continuing to skyrocket,” Mayor Bonnie Henderson and the city commissioners have since decided to cancel those plans.
“So now there will be no City of Clarkson Christmas tree lighting ceremonies of any kind taking place this year,” Gore said. “We are hopeful that things will be back to normal again by next Christmas.”
The city of Leitchfield, rather than hold a large, in-person gathering for its annual tree lighting, will instead hold a virtual Light up the Park event on Friday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. The event can be viewed on the Leitchfield KY Tourism Facebook page at that time.
After the lighting, Christmas displays in the James D. Beville Community Park may be viewed from visitors’ vehicles from dusk until 10 p.m. through the month of December. Letters to Santa may also be dropped off in the city park between Dec. 5-Dec. 17, and those who do are asked to include a return address.
Additionally, the Friends of Caneyville plans to have a drive-thru tree lighting event on Friday, Dec. 4, starting at 6 p.m.
Visitors will receive treat bags as they go through the line, and officials hope to have Santa Claus ride on a Caneyville Fire Truck. Those driving through will enter via Highway 62 by the Purple Flash Community Center. Christmas Carols will also be sung.
