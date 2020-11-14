As the holiday season approaches, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread throughout the Grayson County community, and, as a result, many annual traditions have been adjusted this year.
Each year, Grayson County celebrates the beginning of the Christmas season with tree lightings and a parade on the first weekend in December, and, while those traditions will carry on this year, the community gatherings that typically accompany several of them will not.
The Clarkson City Commission determined this week that, because social distancing would not be possible, the city will hold its ceremonial tree lighting on Friday, Dec. 4, albeit without a community gathering.
Similarly, the city of Leitchfield will hold its annual Light up the Park event virtually this year on the Leitchfield KY Tourism Facebook page on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. After this ceremony, the displays will be available for public viewing from visitors’ vehicles in James D. Beville Community Park from dusk until 10 p.m.
The city of Caneyville looks to have a tree lighting on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m., as well, and also hopes to serve hot chocolate at the event. The exact details for this event had not been finalized at press time, and they are subject to change.
Additionally, the Grayson County Chamber of Commerce has announced that the 2020 Hometown Christmas Parade will go on as planned on Saturday, Dec. 5, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Grayson County Fairgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.