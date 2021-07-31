The cities of Leitchfield, Clarkson, and Caneyville all received their first round of payments from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) this week.
Grayson County’s three cities were among more than 360 non-entitlement cities in Kentucky that received than $157 million in funding from the ARPA.
In total, the city of Leitchfield will receive $1,775,940.85 between this year and next year. Leitchfield received the first half of this funding this week ($887,970.42). Officials will meet soon to determine how best to use the funding.
The city of Clarkson will receive a total of $229,437.68 between this year and next year. Clarkson also received the first half of its funding within the past week ($114,718.84), but no final decisions have yet been made as to how it will be used.
And the city of Caneyville will receive a total of $157,188.12 between this year and next year. Caneyville received the first half of its funding this week, too, ($78,594.06), and will likely use the funds to assist with its water line rehabilitation project, as well as replace some sewer pumps.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the award totals last Thursday.
“Local governments have been important partners in our battle against COVID-19, and we know they have taken on great hardship and expenses to protect our people,” Beshear said. “I’m relieved our eligible city governments will receive these funds, because if we are to build a better Kentucky, we must ensure our communities are supported and positioned for growth.”
The Department for Local Government (DLG) was tasked with distributing these funds. Non-entitlement cities, or cities with populations under 50,000 that did not file for a different distinction with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, were required to submit budget certification forms to DLG. Payments have been processed through Kentucky’s accounting system.
Each allocation was based on population, per the U.S. Treasury. Eligible local governments will receive half of their total allocation now, with the second half of funding coming between spring and summer of next year.
For more information on ARPA funding for non-entitlement cities and a full list of eligible expenses, visit the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s website, https://home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/coronavirus/assistance-for-state-local-and-tribal-governments/state-and-local-fiscal-recovery-fund/non-entitlement-units.
