Grayson County’s three cities have approved their budgets for Fiscal Year 2020-2021.
Last Monday (June 15), the city of Caneyville adopted its FY 2020-2021 budget ordinance, during a meeting of the Caneyville City Commission.
According to Caneyville’s 2020-2021 budget ordinance, the city estimates it will have $826,741.79 in general fund revenues and $2,130,661.86 in water and sewer revenue in the coming year, with $492,480 in general fund expenditures and $1,980,561 in water and sewer expenditures budgeted, as well.
Then on Monday of this week, the cities of Clarkson and Leitchfield adopted their budget ordinances for the coming year.
Clarkson’s 2020-2021 budget ordinance shows the city estimates it will have $771,850 in general fund resources available with $717,843.67 in total general fund appropriations.
The ordinance also estimates Clarkson’s sewer fund will have $380,000 in resources available with $251,700 in appropriations; its municipal road fund will have $39,500 in resources available and $31,593.75 in appropriations; and its parks and recreation fund will have $27,400 in resources available with $25,000 in appropriations.
Lastly, Leitchfield’s 2020-2021 budget ordinance projects the city will have $7,924,092 in general fund revenue, $14,503,825 in utility fund revenue, and $626,000 in tourism fund revenue. The ordinance also projects the city will have $11,169,805 in general fund expenditures, $15,550,855 in utility fund expenditures, and $937,967 in tourism fund expenditures.
While all three funds are budgeting a loss, Leitchfield projects it will end the year with cash on hand, including funds carried forward from previous years, of $2,764,967 in its general fund, $10,896,771 in its utility fund, and $704,608 in its tourism fund.
In his budget address, Leitchfield Mayor Rick Embry discussed the circumstances that led to changes in this year’s budget process.
Embry said that Leitchfield’s new finance officer, Sabrina Whitaker, was asked to reduce expected revenue from last year’s numbers due to the closure of the Leitchfield MTD plant, as well as the closures of many other employers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, both of which will result in a significant reduction in the city’s occupational tax revenue.
“Normally, we receive $2.5 million in occupational tax (revenue),” Embry said. “Every employer in the city pays 1.2% of their gross wages to the city.”
Embry also noted that Leitchfield restaurants’ decreased revenues will also lead to a reduction in the city’s restaurant tax revenue.
“All of this while we are in the midst of the purchase and remodel of the Rite Aid building to the tune of $6 million and plus retiring the debt on the 17 acres purchased on the bypass at $650,000,” Embry said.
But, Embry said, he remains optimistic about the city’s future and assures residents Leitchfield will continue to offer its services and “leadership that the county seat of Grayson County must provide.”
“Our aquatic center is empty this year, but not next year,” Embry said. “Our ball fields are vacant this year, but not next year. The city will continue to work with Richie Sanders and Next Site to lure industry and retail businesses to Leitchfield. We must do all we can to make Leitchfield a desirable place to put down roots.”
Embry also said the extension of the William Thomason Byway is still on schedule to begin in 2021-2020, and the city will continue to address dilapidated and abandoned properties within the city by working to employ a new Planning and Zoning and Code Enforcement officer.
“If we continue to do what we have been doing for 20 years, we will have the same poor results,” Embry said. “Our community wants more.”
Embry concluded his message by commending the community, Whitaker and the other city employees, and the members of the Leitchfield City Council for their efforts and support during this difficult economic period.
“I want to thank all of our council members for the work they do in helping us grow and expand,” Embry said. “You know the difficulties it is to serve, especially when you have been targeted by a local businessperson. Although we do not always agree, we do disagree with respect for each other. When one of us is slandered, it is a slander against the whole body, and I am offended by it. In conclusion, I want to thank our many employees and committee members, who all help keep the city of Leitchfield a great community. I want to thank our citizens for their support during this difficult time. I promise you when this ends, we will recover and be the strong community we are meant to be.”
