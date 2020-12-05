While Leitchfield government originally planned to move into its new city hall/police department by the end of this year, that move-in date has now been delayed to early 2021.
Leitchfield Mayor Rick Embry, during a recent virtual tour of the new facility, said that the city purchased 314 West White Oak St. in 1972, and that property has served as the site of Leitchfield City Hall ever since; however, late in 2018, when the former Rite Aid property (located at 515 South Main St.) became available, the city of Leitchfield opted to purchase the property to expand facilities for both its city hall and police department.
Leitchfield Police Chief David Riley said the Leitchfield Police Department currently calls 117 South Main St. home and has since 1991, but the department has outgrown this facility over the years. The LPD now has 20 officers, as well as a civilian employee.
The 15,000 square foot Rite Aid facility will remedy that, as it will be equally divided between Leitchfield City Hall and the police department.
“This is great for the city of Leitchfield,” Riley said.
To date, Embry said, the city has spent $6.5 million on the purchase and renovation of the former Rite Aid, and officials anticipate they will move into the new facility either in January or early February of next year.
According to Embry, the project was met with delays, as well as issues with the weather, which pushed the original completion date back from fall of this year.
The entire virtual tour can be viewed on Embry’s official Facebook page by searching “RICK EMBRY Leitchfield Mayor.”
