Community members and nonprofit organizations recently gathered on the patio of the Home of Philanthropy to hear about Central Kentucky Community Foundation’s new competitive grant program, Granted.
This program will connect ideas and needs with resources to enhance our community. CKCF is committed to improving communities by uniting people and investing resources through philanthropy. Granted is available to nonprofits who serve CKCF’s nine-county region encompassing Breckinridge, Grayson, Hardin, Hart, LaRue, Marion, Meade, Nelson, and Washington counties.
“Part of the work as a community foundation is to connect the generous people in our region with the ideas, opportunities and needs to enhance our region,” said Davette B. Swiney, President & CEO of Central Kentucky Community Foundation.
This new funding opportunity provides a grant structure that will connect resources to nonprofits, helping them with their mission. CKCF has been making grant awards from funds for their specific purposes for years. The new Granted program, however, will provide nonprofits with a recurring opportunity to try new initiatives, respond to current needs, or build their organization.
“Granted will provide new funding opportunities for our area nonprofits and we know it will evolve over time — just as our foundation, their organizations and our community evolve,” said Swiney. “Now this year, every year, they will have an opportunity to apply for funding through CKCF.”
Nonprofits may apply for funding in only one category for up to $5,000. This program offers grant funding in three categories: capacity building, capital improvement or programming. Additionally, CKCF will offer the opportunity for a “stretch” ask enabling nonprofits to receive additional funding to strengthen their project.
“Silverleaf is both a rape crisis and child advocacy center,” said Emily Neel, Director of Operations & Community Engagement for Silverleaf Sexual Trauma Recovery Services. “While we provide many services that are ‘in reaction’ to something horrible that has happened, we also have an entire prevention team that provides awareness and education to try and prevent these things from ever happening. There are so many projects that $5,000 could fund. Getting information in our communities is vital to preventing sexual victimization and child abuse.”
Applications though the Granted program will be accepted through CKCF’s online grant portal. The application window is from June 15-Aug. 15. CKCF will host Granted workshops on June 22 at 10 a.m. and June 24 at 6 p.m. at the Home of Philanthropy. Nonprofits are encouraged to attend to learn more details. Grant award announcements are planned for mid-November.
For more information, go to ckcf4people.org or email info@ckcf4people.org.
