The city of Clarkson adopted its budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 on Monday evening.
The second and final reading of the ordinance was held during a special called meeting of the Clarkson City Commission.
According to the ordinance, Clarkson projects its general fund will conclude the year with $914,097 in available resources and $864,829.19 in appropriations for the year.
Additionally, the sewer fund is anticipated to conclude the year with $390,000 in available resources, $255,000 of which is estimated income revenue for the coming fiscal year, and $247,550 in appropriations.
Clarkson’s municipal road fund is budgeted to have $179,000 with $177,618.75 in appropriations, and its Parks & Recreation fund is budgeted to have $52,000 in available resources with $45,000 in appropriations.
In other business, the city commission:
Held the second and final reading of Clarkson’s amended Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget ordinance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.