The city of Clarkson has announced that it has transitioned to a new automated phone system at Clarkson City Hall.
According to an announcement on the city’s Facebook page, the new system will allow the city to record announcements, such as holiday garbage schedule changes, weather delays, and city events. It will also allow residents to leave voicemail messages after hours.
The city’s main number (270-242-6997) will remain the same; however, the non-emergency police/city fax line (270-242-2841) is now only the fax line.
Officials said they are working to obtain a new phone number for the Clarkson Police Department, but, until then, the Clarkson Police Department can reached by calling the city’s main phone number and selecting option 2 from the automated menu.
Option 1 of the automated system will contact the city clerk for billing and other city issues; option 3 contacts the non-emergency Clarkson Volunteer Fire Department line; and option 4 contacts the mayor.
