The Clarkson Commission held their regular meeting Monday night where they approved the minutes of two previous meetings and bills of March, April and May before discussing Honeyfest.
At this time, they have decided to apply for the permit to close the roads for the festival, as well as moving forward with other no-cost preparations. As they agreed on the importance of the Honeyfest for the morale of the community, they acknowledged that the continuance will ultimately depend on the opening on schools. Commissioner Joyce Bell also voiced concerns about donations, which make the Honeyfest possible. They are planning to proceed, but are prepared to cancel if necessary.
The first reading of Ordinance 2020-02 amending the budget for year 2019-2020 was done followed by the first reading of Ordinance 2020-03 concerning the budget for year 2020-2021.
The rescheduling of City Spring Cleanup Week was also discussed. As they are waiting on the availability of inmates to assist, the discussion was tabled until the special meeting on June 22. Bicycle Safety Week is scheduled for June 14-20.
A local landlord requested an ordinance on behalf of elderly tenants. If approved, the ordinance would prevent ATVs from being driven within city limits due to his tenants and properties being disrupted. The commission agreed to look into the matter.
A blood drive will be held at Clarkson City Hall on Monday June 15 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
