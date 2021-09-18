Clarkson City Commission may lower the city’s property tax rate.
The first reading of the property tax ordinance was reviewed Monday evening at the commission meeting. It would reduce the ad valorem tax rate of real estate property from 8.4 cents per $100 of assessed value to 8.3 cents and lower the tangible property tax rate from 12.18 cents per $100 to 10.66 cents.
The 2022 vehicle and watercraft rate would remained unchanged at 10 cents per $100.
According to an assessment prepared by the Grayson County Property Valuation Administrator’s office, Clarkson’s real estate property is valued at $30,251,930, a $670,600 increase over last year, while tangible property is valued at $10,012,717, a $1,347,798 increase over last year.
Clarkson City Clerk-Treasurer Scotty Gore said a second reading and vote on the property tax rates likely will take place during a special called meeting later this month or during the regular October commission meeting, which is set for Oct. 12.
Also during Monday’s meeting, the commission voted to close the section of East Short Street between Spring and Vanmeter streets on Sept. 25 for the Clarkson Honeyfest, citing traffic congestion issues.
As is typical during the annual festival, South Patterson Street from West Main Street to West Short Street will be closed Sept. 25 for craft booths to set up and Spring Street from West Main Street to East Short Street behind the Bank of Clarkson will be closed Sept. 24 and 25 to accommodate festivities.
In other council new:
• A resolution was approved stating that in the future, the city agrees to not move a veteran memorial under construction at City Park by Leitchfield VFW Post 12175. The resolution states the memorial “shall be permanent and not be moved by any future mayor and/or administration to the City of Clarkson.” The resolution was passed so the VFW post could receive a $10,000 grant from the National Veterans Association to help pay for construction of the memorial, Gore said.
• Mayor Bonnie Henderson informed commissioners of a proposal for the county to divide up some of its American Rescue Plan Act funding to the various water and sewer utilities in the county. Under the idea, the City of Clarkson would receive $23,157.27 for sewer projects and other funds would go toward sewer projects in Caneyville and Leitchfield. The commission agreed to the proposal.
• Henderson reported that local resident Josh Hornback hopes to install a disc golf course at Clarkson City Park. Hornback recently discussed the idea with Henderson and City Park Manager Kevin Johnston. The commission asked Clark to check with the city’s insurance provider for any potential liability issues before approving the concept.
• An update was given on the city’s Honeyfest parade float and appreciation was expressed to those who have worked to put up Honeyfest banners and flags throughout the community.
• Henderson gave an update on the former Clarkson Fire Department building behind the department’s main building adjacent to City Hall. The building recently was pressure washed and soon will be repainted. The Grayson County Detention Center will supply labor for the project and the city will purchase paint and supplies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.