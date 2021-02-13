The city of Clarkson is looking to crack down on past-due utility payments, particularly among residents of rental properties.
The Clarkson City Commission met Monday and approved the second and final reading of an ordinance that would hold rental property owners responsible for their tenants’ failure to pay their Clarkson provided utility bills.
The ordinance states that property owners in the city limits of Clarkson will be responsible for sewer service charges and solid waste (garbage) fees associated with their property, including, but not limited to, rental or leased property inhabited by tenants.
The city of Clarkson mails bills for the services provided by the sewer system the first day of each month, and these bills are due without penalty on the 15th day of the month. Bills remaining unpaid on the 25th are considered delinquent and service to the premises will be discontinued until the delinquent bill is paid in full. No delinquent notices are sent as a disconnect date is printed on the bills.
Late fees will also be charged at 10% compounded monthly, and delinquent accounts will be charged $35 for disconnection and $25 for re-connection. There will also be a charge of $50 for any customers who tamper with their meters, as well as $25 fee on returned checks.
During the discussion regarding this ordinance Monday, officials said that landlords will not be held responsible for bills sent out prior to the adoption of this ordinance.
Officials also noted that Clarkson will also take into account the state’s requirement that those who fell behind on utility payments in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic may repay what they owe on a payment plan.
In other business, the commission:
- Approved proclamations recognizing the week of Feb. 8-Feb. 12 as “Family Resource Youth Services Centers Week;” Wednesday, Feb. 10 as “FRYSC Day;” and Tuesday, March 2 as “NEA’s Read Across America Day” in the city of Clarkson.
Approved a resolution “urging the Kentucky General Assembly to modernize the state’s road funding formulas and increase funding on transportation.”
