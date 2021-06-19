The city of Clarkson held the first reading of its proposed Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget on Monday evening.
The reading was held during the Clarkson City Commission’s regular meeting Monday night.
According to the ordinance, Clarkson projects the general fund will conclude the year with $914,097 in available resources and $864,829.19 in appropriations for the year.
Additionally, the sewer fund is anticipated to conclude the year with $390,000 in available resources, $255,000 of which is estimated income revenue for the coming fiscal year, and $247,550 in appropriations.
Clarkson’s municipal road fund is budgeted to have $179,000 with $177,618.75 in appropriations, and its Parks & Recreation fund is budgeted to have $52,000 in available resources with $45,000 in appropriations.
The second and final reading of Clarkson’s Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget ordinance has been scheduled for this coming Monday, June 21 at 6 p.m.
In other business, the city commission:
- Held the first reading of Clarkson’s amended Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget ordinance. The second reading of which will also be held this coming Monday.
- Approved proclamations naming June 18-19 Relay for Life Days and the week of June 20-26 Bicycle Safety Week within the city of Clarkson.
- Received a sample code enforcement ordinance from City Attorney Tom Goff, who recommended officials determine whom they want to serve on the Clarkson Code Enforcement Board (at least three board members are needed) and as Clarkson Code Enforcement Officer before adopting its own ordinance.
- Was informed that a Red Cross blood drive will be held in the Clarkson Community Center Monday evening from 3-8 p.m.
- Voted to reopen Clarkson City Hall to the public, as well as reopen Clarkson Community Center rentals to 100% capacity.
