The city of Clarkson is looking to hire a new police officer in the near future.
During Monday’s regular Clarkson City Commission meeting, Clarkson Police Chief Buck Meredith provided an update on the search for a new officer.
As of Monday, a committee consisting of Meredith, Clarkson Mayor Bonnie Henderson, and Clarkson City Commissioner Tara Sallee had interviewed eight applicants for the position and narrowed the search down to the top three candidates.
Meredith requested approval for the committee to hire a new police officer after conducting follow-up interviews, contingent upon the individual’s passing all state-required tests.
Additionally, Meredith requested the officer’s starting pay be $16 per hour prior to his or her completion of the police academy and to increase that rate to $17 per hour after completing the academy.
Meredith also said he wants to hire the officer to come work for the city for a period of 30 days prior to his or her leaving to attend the police academy.
The city commission voted to approve Meredith’s requests. With the timeline for follow-up interviews and testing taken into consideration, Meredith said the city is about a month away from hiring a new officer.
In other business, the city commission:
- Announced that the Clarkson Easter egg hunt will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday (April 16) at Clarkson City Park.
- Approved a proclamation naming April 23, 2022 to be Clarkson Founders’ Day in recognition of Clarkson’s incorporation on April 23, 1908.
- Voted to authorize Henderson to borrow $22,000 from the city’s bank (using the Clarkson maintenance building as collateral) for the purpose of paying off the liens on the Renfro property.
