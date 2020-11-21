A Clarkson man was killed by police Wednesday after he allegedly shot a Breckinridge County deputy and fled the scene.
At 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday evening, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 4 received a call from the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office requesting the KSP’s assistance with attempting to locate a suspect involved in a traffic stop that led to the shooting of a Breckinridge County deputy.
According to a KSP press release, the preliminary investigation revealed that a Breckinridge County deputy had conducted a traffic stop near Ben Johnson Elementary School in McDaniels, Kentucky, and, during the course of the traffic stop, the operator of the vehicle shot the deputy.
The operator then fled the scene of the traffic stop on foot before stealing a pickup truck from the area, and KSP responded to assist in locating the suspect in the shooting.
Shortly after midnight, KSP troopers observed the stolen vehicle in the Wax community of Grayson County, and a pursuit ensued in which the operator of the vehicle allegedly fired multiple gun shots at law enforcement.
The pursuit continued into Hart County where the vehicle exited the roadway north of Bonnieville, Kentucky. Upon the conclusion of the pursuit, the operator exited the vehicle with a firearm and a trooper fired on the suspect.
42-year-old James Horton, of Clarkson, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Hart County Coroner’s Office.
The Breckinridge County deputy was flown from the scene of the traffic stop to University of Louisville Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and being led by KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team.
