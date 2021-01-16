The Clarkson Police Department received approval Monday evening to pursue getting a K-9 unit.
According to Clarkson Police Chief Buck Meredith, a K-9 unit trained in narcotics detection, while expensive and not a necessity, “would be very helpful” in the fight against drugs in Clarkson and Grayson County.
Meredith said he has spoken with a police chief in a neighboring county who told him that getting a K-9 has greatly assisted that department.
Additionally, Meredith noted that many drugs transported on the Western Kentucky Parkway are funneled through Clarkson, and he said that, if a narcotics detection K-9 responds to a vehicle, that is probable cause to search a vehicle.
The Clarkson PD has narrowed its search to an accredited organization from North Carolina, which, for a fee of $11,000, will provide the dog, as well as three weeks of training for the dog and handler.
Clarkson Police Officer Blake Elmore would serve as the K-9 handler and house the dog at his residence. A 50% down payment would be required up front to reserve the dog, and the other 50% would be due when Elmore attends training.
Meredith said he and Elmore are currently researching grants to assist with the cost of the K-9, one of which would pay up to $5,000. He added that the department does not want to make a definitive decision on whether to get a K-9 until it is sure funding is available.
Commissioner Michael Anderson encouraged the Clarkson Police Department to pursue any available grants, and, after discussion, the commission voted to pursue getting a K-9 unit.
In other business:
- The mayor and commissioners were appointed to oversee various city departments. Mayor Bonnie Henderson will oversee the Clarkson Police Department and City Clerk’s office; Commissioner Bob Vincent will oversee the Clarkson Fire Department; Commissioner Tara Sallee will oversee Sewer and Sanitation; Commissioner Joyce Bell will oversee streets and sidewalks; and Anderson will oversee Parks and Recreation.
- Sallee was appointed Clarkson Mayor Pro Tem.
- The commission heard the first reading of an ordinance that would make property owners responsible for sewer service charges and solid waste (garbage) fees associated with their property, including, but not limited to rental or leased properties inhabited by tenants. Changes are expected to be made to the ordinance before the second reading on Monday, Feb. 8.
- The commission accepted a $1,525 bid from Brian Meredith for a surplus 2010 Dodge Charger that served as a Clarkson police cruiser.
